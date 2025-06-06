Aurora police detectives asking for the public's help identifying suspect in fatal August 2024 shooting

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police detectives are asking for the public's help identifying the suspect or suspects in a fatal shooting on Aug. 11, 2024.

There were reports of a shooting outside a nightclub off E. Colfax Avenue on that Sunday at 1:45 a.m. When Aurora police officers got there, the department said they found a man with apparent gunshot wounds. The officers tried to save his life, but the man died at the scene of the shooting, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Witnesses told Aurora police investigators a blue sedan drove into the nightclub parking lot and started shooting at a crowd of people standing outside.

The Adams County Coroner's Office identified the gunshot victim as 25-year-old Rafael Rivera-Velez from Roma, Texas. A second person was shot and injured, but survived, according to Aurora police.

The department asks anyone with information, regardless of how insignificant it may seem, to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). Callers can remain anonymous and be eligible for up to a $2,000 reward.

The Aurora Police Department Major Crime Homicide Unit investigating the deadly shooting does not have a suspect description or any additional information about the car witnesses described. Investigators have exhausted all previous leads, Aurora police said.