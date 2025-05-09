Aurora police chase suspect in stolen vehicle, ending with crash at Buckley Rd. and Dartmouth Ave. Friday

AURORA, Colo. — Police chased a suspect in a stolen vehicle Friday morning, ending with a crash at Buckley Road and Dartmouth Avenue, the Aurora Police Department (APD) said.

It started around 5:51 a.m. Friday when Aurora police officers on patrol found a Ford F-150 Raptor that was confirmed stolen out of Denver. APD said officers tried to pull the driver over for a traffic stop, but the person behind the wheel refused. Officers followed with their lights on and sirens blaring.

Suspect and stolen vehicle ran from Aurora police Friday, ending in crash

The driver of the stolen vehicle crashed into another vehicle around 5:57 a.m. Friday. The other driver was not injured in the wreck, but an APD officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The northbound lanes of Buckley Road near Dartmouth Avenue were blocked as a result, Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber reported. Laredo Street, just to the west is a great alternate, according to Luber.

This crash on Buckley near Dartmouth sounds like it was the end of a police chase. NB lanes are restricted. Chopper heading that way. — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) May 9, 2025

The Ford F-150 Raptor was not recovered, and Aurora police are still searching for the suspected driver of the stolen vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).