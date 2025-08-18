Aurora police asking for public's help tracking down driver suspected in fatal hit-and-run August 9

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is asking for the public's help tracking down the driver suspected in a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred on August 9.

Around 6:15 p.m. that day, Aurora police were called to the intersection of Dayton Street and E. 12th Ave. for a reported crash involving a motorcyclist. When officers arrived, Aurora police said the motorcyclist had life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital after the crash but died three days later. The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office has identified the motorcyclist as Aurora resident Harvey Davis, 65.

A 911 caller told dispatchers the other vehicle sped away from the scene of the crash.

Davis was reportedly riding northbound on Dayton Street when the driver of a 2003 Subaru Forester, going eastbound on E. 12th Ave., struck him. Aurora police said the Subaru driver did not stop after the crash, and abandoned the vehicle a short distance from the crash. It has been impounded by Aurora police officers.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has any information on who might have been driving at the time of the crash is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.