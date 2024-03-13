Aurora police asking for help finding missing 81-year-old man with Dementia

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police are asking for help finding a missing 81-year-old man with Dementia who was last seen Tuesday night.

Elzie, 81, reportedly left his house near the intersection of Titan Street and E. Parkview Drive in Aurora overnight. That's west of Interstate 225 and south of E. 6th Ave.

He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve yelow shirt, blue jean jacket, blue jeans and black shoes, according to Aurora police.

Elzie is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and 140 pounds, Aurora PD said.

If you have seen Elzie or know where he might be, you're asked to call the Aurora Police Department at 303-627-3100.

