Aurora police and family seek answers in the fatal shooting of 15-year-old on Lima Street

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police and the family of 15-year-old Xavier Dominguez are asking for the public's help to find his killer after he was fatally shot on Lima Street at the end of February.

The shooting happened on February 27 at 11 p.m. near 22 Lima Street, just blocks away from the teen's home.

Investigators said they believe Dominguez likely knew the person who killed him. Police said the two had some sort of conversation on the sidewalk before shots were fired.

We spoke to his mother, Stephanie Dominguez, at a memorial where candles, card and mementos sit in front of a decorated tree right where her son was killed. She said she lives fearfully, wondering if she personally knows the person who took her son from her.

"I just need help to find who did this to my baby boy," Dominguez said.

Police seek answers in fatal shooting of a 15-year-old Aurora boy on Lima St.

Dominguez was laid to rest Thursday. Now, his family and police are pleading with anyone who knows anything to speak up.

"Xavier was 15 years old. His life was taken from him. And we need the community to reach out to us and try to help us," Aurora Police Department Major Crimes Homicide Unit Sgt. Chris Cruser said.

Investigators are asking residents in the area to check their doorbell cameras a half hour before and a half hour after 11 p.m. on February 27. Police are looking for someone on a bike, on foot or anyone who looks like they met up to talk.

Sgt. Cruser also said it is possible another kid knows something, and they encourage parents to talk to their children.

Tips can be reported anonymously to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) or online here..

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