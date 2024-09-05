Aurora PD issues shelter-in-place order as SWAT Team executes warrant for 'wanted felon'

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department has ordered residents between Nome and Moline Streets and 17th and 19th avenues to shelter in place as officers execute a warrant.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the department said its SWAT Team was in the area executing an arrest warrant for a wanted felon. Aurora PD did not share details about the wanted person.

Residents in the area, for your safety please stay in your homes and away… pic.twitter.com/cUSiLM3lBj — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) September 5, 2024

Nearby residents are urged to stay inside and away from doors and windows.

Aurora PD said it will provide updates "as they become available." The department confirmed to Denver7 that the incident was not connected to a nearby apartment complex that's received national attention for alleged Venezuelan gang activity.

This is a developing story and will be updated.