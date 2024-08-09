Aurora PD investigating 1 adult, multiple minors suspected of stealing car out of someone's garage Thursday

Watch Now
Aurora police are investigating one adult and multiple minors who officers detained on suspicion of stealing a car out of someone's garage Thursday night.
Shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday, Aurora PD said it got a report of a burglary at a home near E Mexico Avenue and S Uvalda Street. The caller said their car was stolen from their garage.

Around 9 p.m., officers found the car near 23rd Ave. and Dayton Street with people inside.

"Several shots were fired at police. Officers did not return fire, and a pursuit was authorized," Aurora PD said.

Officers trailed the car and its occupants from Aurora, into Denver and back, ending near Montview Boulevard and Cathay Street, when the car got a flat tire.

The driver and its passengers got out and ran from the car, Aurora police said.

Denver police joined Aurora PD in a search for the missing occupants. By 11:30 p.m. Thursday, one adult and multiple minors were taken into custody. One of the minors was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. No one else, including the officers involved in the pursuit, was injured.

Aurora PD said officers did recover several firearms.

