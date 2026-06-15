Aurora lifts fire ban to allow for purchase and use of fireworks through Fourth of July

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Fire Rescue said it will temporarily lift the city's Stage 1 Fire Restriction to allow people to buy and set off fireworks within city limits from June 15 through July 4.

City code allows the sale and use of fireworks every year during the same 20-day period if fire risk is not too high. Only ground fireworks, like sparklers and small fountains, are permitted. Any kind of fireworks that leave the ground or explode, like bottle rockets or roman candles, remain illegal.

Aurora Fire Rescue said it uses three metrics to determine whether a fire ban is needed, including fuel moisture levels and the intensity of a potential fire. Fire officials said a fire ban is only implemented when all three fire risk metrics hit or exceed the thresholds. Aurora Fire Rescue said only one of the three metrics has reached that level as of June 10.



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Aurora lifts fire ban to allow fireworks through Fourth of July

"We understand that residents may have questions about lifting fire restrictions at a time when the city has implemented Stage 1 water restrictions due to drought conditions. While both decisions are influenced by weather and environmental factors, they are based on different measures," Aurora Fire Chief Alec Oughton said. "In light of the ever-present risks associated with fireworks, only use those that are legally allowed, and always exercise caution."

Tents for fireworks vendors are already going up across Aurora this weekend as businesses like KnB Pyro Fireworks are gearing up for the busy stretch.

"We're excited," KnB Pyro Fireworks co-owner Starrie Lovato said. "We just want to be sure... everybody understands when lighting fireworks, you want to be safe and have those precautions."

Jordan Correy, the co-owner of Mile High Fireworks, said he is optimistic about this season's sales.

"I definitely think it's going to be a good year, especially with it being the 250th year anniversary of America," Correy said.

Aurora Fire Rescue said people planning to use fireworks should follow these safety tips:



Only use fireworks outdoors

Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol

Never hold a firework when lighting and keep your body away

Light only one firework at a time

Keep a bucket of water nearby. Soak all fireworks in water before discarding

Never relight a "dud" or faulty firework. Wait 5-10 minutes, then soak it in the bucket of water

Under Colorado law, fireworks that explode or leave the ground are illegal except when part of a public or professional display. Illegal fireworks include:

Firecrackers

Aerial devices, such as rockets and bottle rockets

Roman candles

Cherry bombs

Mortars or similar items, such as M-80s

Aurora Fire Rescue said it increases staffing during the week of the Fourth of July to better respond to fires and proactively patrol the city.