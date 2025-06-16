Aurora Fire Rescue lifts restrictions on some fireworks through July 4

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Fire Rescue (AFR) has lifted restrictions on some fireworks through July 4 this year.

Fireworks that do not leave the ground or explode can temporarily be sold in the City of Aurora during this time, AFR announced.

A Stage 1 Burn Restriction is in effect for Aurora throughout the year, imposing restrictions to prevent the start of structural or wildland fires. AFR said it's lifting the Stage 1 Burn Restriction based on current climate and weather conditions.

Firecrackers, bottle rockets, Roman candles, cherry bombs and mortars remain illegal for public sale and use. Only professional fireworks shows using these explosives are allowed.

Anyone who buys or sets off fireworks allowed under the temporary rule change must be 16 years or older, or have supervision of an adult 21 years or older.

The maximum penalty for anyone who violates these regulations could face a fine of up to $2,650 and/or up to one year in jail, plus other fees and costs imposed by the court. To read the full city ordinance on the matter, click here.

“We urge those in our community to take precautions to prevent injuries or fires if you choose to celebrate Independence Day with fireworks,” AFR Chief Alec Oughton said.

AFR advised anyone using fireworks through July 4 to follow the following safety guidelines:



Only light one firework at a time.

Never hold a firework while lighting it and keep your body as far away as possible from it.

Keep a bucket of water nearby and soak all fireworks in water before throwing them away.

Never relight a "dud" or faulty firework. Wait 5-10 minutes, then soak it in the bucket of water. "Dud" fireworks can still pose risks and should be treated with caution.

Never use fireworks while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Only use fireworks outdoors.

The National Fire Protection Association estimates that 19,500 fires in the United States are caused by fireworks each year. Nearly 30% occurring on the Fourth of July, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

To prepare for the increased risk, AFR is increasing staffing during the holiday week to expand its capacity to respond to any incidents that may arise.