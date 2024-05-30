Aurora Fire Rescue Hazardous Materials Team responds to crash Thursday morning involving truck spilling fuel

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Fire Rescue Hazardous Materials Team responded to a crash Thursday morning involving a tanker truck, causing it to spill fuel on the road.

One person was taken to a nearby hospital to get treatment for non-life threatening injuries, according to AFR.

Aurora Fire Rescue and @AuroraPD responded to an auto accident involving hazardous materials near Airport Boulevard and 22nd Ave. AFR's Hazardous Materials Team identified a saddle tank containing approximately 100 gallons of fuel that was leaking. Fire crews successfully… pic.twitter.com/2arAcPX7c1 — Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) May 30, 2024

The truck carrying approximately 100 gallons of fuel wrecked near Airport Boulevard and 22nd Ave. around 6 a.m. Thursday, Aurora Fire Rescue said.

The hazardous materials team got the leak under control, using absorbent material, according to AFR, and crews were able to safely remove the remaining fuel from the tank.

The Aurora Police Department is investigating what happened.

It will take some time to mop up that major fuel spill at this crash on Airport at 22nd. Use Tower Rd as the alternate. pic.twitter.com/rbXthfnTrf — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) May 30, 2024

Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber recommended Tower Road as an alternate route to get around the crash.