Aurora Fire Rescue Hazardous Materials Team responds to crash Thursday morning involving truck spilling fuel

Posted at 9:48 AM, May 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-30 11:52:49-04

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Fire Rescue Hazardous Materials Team responded to a crash Thursday morning involving a tanker truck, causing it to spill fuel on the road.

One person was taken to a nearby hospital to get treatment for non-life threatening injuries, according to AFR.

The truck carrying approximately 100 gallons of fuel wrecked near Airport Boulevard and 22nd Ave. around 6 a.m. Thursday, Aurora Fire Rescue said.

The hazardous materials team got the leak under control, using absorbent material, according to AFR, and crews were able to safely remove the remaining fuel from the tank.

The Aurora Police Department is investigating what happened.

Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber recommended Tower Road as an alternate route to get around the crash.

