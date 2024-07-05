Watch Now
NewsFront RangeAurora

Actions

Aurora Fire Rescue adds additional crews in case a brush fire sparks over Fourth of July weekend

“The actions you take could have very serious impact on everyone around you and your whole community."
Aurora Fire is adding additional fire and medical crews to its roster this weekend due to dry conditions and the threat fireworks pose to sparking brush fires.
aurora fire.png
Posted at 10:24 PM, Jul 04, 2024

AURORA, Colo. — While we’re celebrating Independence Day, it’s far from a holiday for Aurora Fire Station 13.

“This is my 26th year working in the city, and we have some very busy evenings during this timeframe. And that's why we've chosen to up-staff,” said City of Aurora Operations Commander Jon Hill.

Twelve additional fire personnel are on Aurora Fire Rescue's roster through Sunday, with eight more on duty for medical calls.

“We’re going to be responding but we're a limited resource,” said Hill.

Denver7 went behind the scenes with members of the wildland team to see how they train and prepare for a time when dry conditions and fireworks can mean a recipe for disaster.

Watch: Behind-the-scenes with Aurora Fire Department's wildland team

While on patrol, the crew monitors temperature, relative humidity, wind direction and speed every hour.

“We’ll look for anybody that appears to be setting up personal fireworks displays, outside bonfires, or anything else that could cause us some sort of concern,” said Paramedic Lieutenant Erin Sherrill.

The crew takes every opportunity to train outside their brush truck, as well.

Aurora Fire brush truck

Even with increased staff, Hill said his team will be stretched thin over the Fourth of July.

“And everyone goes, ‘You could reach to your neighboring district.’ Well, guess what? That neighboring district, they’re really busy, too,” said Hill.

That’s why Aurora Fire Rescue wants to drive home an important message.

“The actions you take could have very serious impact on everyone around you and your whole community,” said Hill.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
real talk promo image.jpg

Watch full episodes: Real Talk with Denver7, CPR News