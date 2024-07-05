Aurora Fire Rescue adds additional crews in case a brush fire sparks over Fourth of July weekend

AURORA, Colo. — While we’re celebrating Independence Day, it’s far from a holiday for Aurora Fire Station 13.

“This is my 26th year working in the city, and we have some very busy evenings during this timeframe. And that's why we've chosen to up-staff,” said City of Aurora Operations Commander Jon Hill.

Twelve additional fire personnel are on Aurora Fire Rescue's roster through Sunday, with eight more on duty for medical calls.

“We’re going to be responding but we're a limited resource,” said Hill.

Denver7 went behind the scenes with members of the wildland team to see how they train and prepare for a time when dry conditions and fireworks can mean a recipe for disaster.

Watch: Behind-the-scenes with Aurora Fire Department's wildland team

While on patrol, the crew monitors temperature, relative humidity, wind direction and speed every hour.

“We’ll look for anybody that appears to be setting up personal fireworks displays, outside bonfires, or anything else that could cause us some sort of concern,” said Paramedic Lieutenant Erin Sherrill.

The crew takes every opportunity to train outside their brush truck, as well.

Denver7

Even with increased staff, Hill said his team will be stretched thin over the Fourth of July.

“And everyone goes, ‘You could reach to your neighboring district.’ Well, guess what? That neighboring district, they’re really busy, too,” said Hill.

That’s why Aurora Fire Rescue wants to drive home an important message.

“The actions you take could have very serious impact on everyone around you and your whole community,” said Hill.