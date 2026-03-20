Aurora driver arrested after allegedly fleeing traffic stop, crashing into another vehicle

AURORA, Colo. — A driver was arrested Friday morning after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop and crashing into another vehicle. The accused driver faces pending charges of eluding and reckless driving, according to the Aurora Police Department.

At 5:06 a.m., an Aurora police officer attempted to stop a driver at Alameda Avenue and S. Peoria Street for a traffic violation. The driver reportedly did not stop and headed westbound on Alameda Avenue. The officer followed and found the vehicle had crashed into another car at S. Havana Street.

The driver attempted to flee again but was moving slowly due to crash-related injuries. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital for medical evaluation of his injuries. After being released from the hospital, the driver was booked into jail on charges of eluding and reckless driving, Aurora police said. The suspect's identity has not yet been released.

The passenger in the car with the driver sustained minor injuries and was also taken to the hospital for treatment.

Aurora police did not mention anyone in the other car that was hit.