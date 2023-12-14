Watch Now
NewsFront RangeAurora

Actions

Aurora construction site erupts into flames early Thursday morning

No injuries after new build off the intersection of S. Aurora Parkway and S. Addison Court caught fire
An Aurora construction site erupted into flames early Thursday morning. The fire shut down northbound E-470 near Gartrell for a time, but it has since reopened.
aurora fire december 14, 2023.jpeg
aurora fire December 14, 2023_2.jpeg
Aurora fire December 14,2023_3.jpeg
Alana Norton_aurora fire_2.jpeg
Alana Norton_aurora fire_3.jpeg
Alana Norton_aurora fire_4.jpeg
Alana Norton_aurora fire.jpeg
Posted at 5:38 AM, Dec 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-14 08:09:47-05

AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora construction site erupted into flames just after midnight Thursday. Crews continue to put out hotspots hours later.

The building was a new multi-family complex off the intersection of S. Aurora Parkway and S. Addison Court. No one had moved in just yet, according to Aurora Fire Rescue. There were no injuries, AFR tweeted Thursday.

The fire shut down northbound E-470 near Gartrell Road for a time. The building was so close to the highway, firefighters set up on E-470 to get a better hold of the fire, public information officer Andrew Logan for Aurora fire said. That stretch of the highway has since reopened.

Aurora Fire Rescue tackled the fire from both the air and the ground.

A couple units of the building burned down to the ground, AFR told Denver7 Thursday morning, so fire crews poured a lot of water onto those areas.

"There's multiple construction equipment down there. There was propane tanks that were actively burning and actually releasing. Plus the fact that there was multiple large units that were on fire. The fires that initially pulled up did a phenomenal job with being able to control that fire and keep it from spreading and to keep those tanks from actually blowing up," Logan said.

Because of the cold snap this week, firefighters had to work through slipping on ice and keeping pumps and hose lines from freezing, Logan said.

Aurora police also assisted with the large structure fire.

The ATF is helping with the investigation because so many units were burned and they have the equipment to assist, Aurora Fire

Aurora construction site erupts into flames early Thursday morning

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IMG_0608.jpg

Click here to see amazing photos and videos from our archives