Aurora condominium complex raising concerns after series of mail thefts caught on camera

AURORA, Colo. — Surveillance video at an Aurora condominium complex shows someone breaking into 19 mailboxes last week. The thefts happened at the Sunflower Condominiums last Monday and Wednesday mornings.

The thief also broke into the postal service door and although the mailboxes have since been repaired, the repair costs totaled more than $2,000.

"Waking up to that wasn't pleasant,” Daniel Widrich, the vice president of Sunflower's HOA, said. “We’re not just dealing with financial loss but the psychological impact of feeling unsafe in our own homes.”

Widrich said the group is left with two options to prevent future thefts: installing reinforced steel mailboxes or building a new fence. The estimated cost of both options is between $15,000 and 30,000, a staggering amount for the small community.

Robyn Glynn, a condominium owner, said both options present different challenges. Since the mailboxes were built more than 40 years ago, reinstalling new mailboxes would be a lengthy process. A fence would be quicker, but would provide challenges for the older community members and those with disabilities.

"It's very frustrating," Glynn said. "We have a lot of elderly people that may not have direct deposit set up for their Social Security checks, he's got no right to take that away from the people that live here."

The condominium complex has posted several photos of the thief online and around the community in the hopes of finding the person behind these crimes.

Image courtesy of Robyn Glynn. Security cameras caught this man on camera breaking into 19 mailboxes at the Sunflower Condominiums.

A United States Postal Service representative told the complex that it was one of 16 complexes that have been victims of mail theft in recent months. Widrich told us the complex has also dealt with other petty crimes in the past year, including two other cases of mail theft.

Mail theft is an issue on the rise across the country. The USPS said between 2018 and 2023, 9,000 suspects have been charged with mail theft crimes.

"This community is fed up," Widrich said. "The community is angry, we're somewhat helpless here."