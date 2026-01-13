Aurora City Council passes resolution opposing 'unlawful and overreaching' ICE actions

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora's newly progressive City Council is taking a stand against "unlawful and overreaching" federal immigration enforcement actions after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer shot and killed a woman in Minneapolis this month.

During Monday night's council meeting, Aurora council members voted 6-4 to pass a resolution standing in solidarity with people in Minnesota, calling on ICE to leave the community following the shooting. The resolution also opposes what the council calls "unlawful and overreaching federal immigration enforcement actions," while affirming due process protections.

The passed resolution said the council will provide direction to city management regarding limiting cooperation with ICE and its affiliates. Colorado law already prohibits local law enforcement agencies from cooperating with federal immigration enforcement operations.

The vote represents a shift in ideology within the council, which had a conservative majority before voters flipped the council to a progressive majority during November's election. Newly elected members include Rob Andrews, Alli Jackson, Gianina Horton and Amy Wiles, who were sworn in on December 1.

"We have got to do a lot of repair, because the previous City Council really welcomed ICE," newly-elected At Large Councilmember Alli Jackson said. "This resolution is just standing in solidarity with the City of Minneapolis and their mayor... and seeing that ICE is not a good solution to some of the issues that they're having out there."

Councilmember Jackson said the passed resolution does not make Aurora a sanctuary city, but instead upholds state law prohibiting local police's cooperation with ICE. Several opposing councilmembers questioned the intent behind the resolution, pointing out the Colorado law already in place.

Denver7 spoke with several people both for and against the resolution during Monday night's meeting. Brayden Albracht and Amber Wright said they support the stance taken by city council and are concerned about ICE raids in neighborhoods across the country.

"Aurora is one of the most diverse communities in all of Colorado. We have so many immigrant neighbors who we love dearly," Wright said.

"I don't think ICE makes this community safe at all," Albracht told Denver7.

Other Aurora residents like Sharlene Folks and Tanya Tabacheck said they disagree with the resolution and believe in supporting ICE officers and immigration enforcement operations in the city.

"They're putting their life, their life on the line for us," Folks said.

"They are not killer agents," Tabacheck said.

The resolution comes in response to an ICE agent shooting and killing a woman Wednesday in Minneapolis. Renee Good, 37, was from Colorado Springs. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said she was attempting to run over law enforcement officers, but local officials dispute that account.

Several people at Monday's meeting said they were happy with the majority of council's changes on views regarding immigration enforcement, compared to the previously elected council.

"I am very happy. I was very happy when the election rolled through," Victoria Cagande said. "I'm hoping that this change brings a new era for Aurora."

Police chief voices concerns

Aurora Police Chief Todd Chamberlain responded to the passed resolution in a statement on social media:

Tonight, a resolution was passed by Aurora City Council. I understand there are strong political views on aspects of federal partnerships and collaboration in the law enforcement profession. I respect the autonomy of the city council. However, I believe it will come at a cost.



As a public safety and law enforcement professional, I have a duty to prioritize the safety and wellbeing of those I serve above all else.



Federal partnerships are nothing new. Unfortunately, they have been exploited for political purposes. Keeping these partnerships out of the equation of public safety will leave the community more vulnerable to crime and victimization.



It is imperative for the community to understand the Aurora Police Department does not enforce federal immigration laws and has no authority to detain people on civil immigration detainers. The department has stated many times in the past that a person’s legal status in this country is immaterial to our mission of public safety and serving all members of the city of Aurora community.



However, we have and will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners at the local, state and federal levels to hold those who victimize members of our community accountable for their criminal actions.



These continued partnerships have enhanced our crime-fighting strategies, contributed to measurable reductions in crime and demonstrated their value in advancing our collective mission to make Aurora a safer city to live, work and raise a family.