Aurora bicycle shop combats string of break-ins by becoming appointment-only

AURORA, Colo. — After suffering more than $100,000 in loss between property damage and stolen bicycles, an Aurora bike shop is changing its business model to appointment only.

"In the last three months, we've had five different robberies and break-ins," said Mackenzie Hardt, owner of Hardt Family Cyclery.

When Hardt found the location on East 25th Avenue for his family-owned business four years ago, he thought it was the perfect fit. But the recent rash of crime has forced him to change the way he does business.

"To have to pigeonhole families into very specific times of the week that may not be as convenient for them just doesn't work and they'll move on," said Hardt.

Hardt said he is trying to do what he can by talking to prospective clients before they walk through his doors.

"We only open the door for people we know, or for people that we can vet through a process," he explained.

Since the change, sales have taken a hit.

"Sales are what keep us going. Sales are what pay my family. Sales are what allow us to live a comfortable life, and sales are what allow us to grow our business and hire more employees," said Hardt.

However, it's something Hardt feels had to change for the safety of his employees.

"There's no reason to ever get hurt over a bicycle," said Hardt.

Hardt feels he's done everything to protect his business — adding cameras, protective locks, even barred windows. He said it's now time for the City of Aurora to step in and stop this cycle of crime.

"We may be small, but we paid well over $100,000 last year in sales tax to the City of Aurora. And where are they for us?" he asked.