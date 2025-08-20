Aurora Animal Services searching for person accused of shooting rabbits with blow darts

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Animal Services is searching for whoever is shooting rabbits with blow darts, the city said in a news release Wednesday morning.

Animal control officers have taken five total reports so far of rabbits hit and injured with blow darts, including a rabbit who has died.

“These darts cause internal bleeding as well as infection that can cause severe pain before the animal will succumb to their injuries," Aurora Animal Control Officer Lucas Barr said.

The five incidents reported to Aurora Animal Services happened between July 15 and August 19, according to the City of Aurora, near the intersection of E. Glasgow Place and S. White Crow Way by the Southlands shopping center.

Aurora leaders said they may file criminal charges of animal cruelty against the person accused of these incidents. If that person is found and convicted, he or she could face fines and jail time.

Anyone that knows who may have shot the rabbits is asked to call Aurora's Animal Control Dispatch at 303-326-8288. Call the same number if you encounter a dead rabbit or animal injured in a similar manner. Callers can remain anonymous.

Animal Control Dispatch has someone answering the phone between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. every day. If you don't reach someone directly immediately, city leaders ask you leave a detailed message but do not call the Aurora Police Department in regards to these incidents.