Aurora affordable housing community for veterans 62 and older looking for more tenants

AURORA, Colo. — Roger and Sharon VanDyke have been married for 53 years. Thanks to Roger's time in the Air Force and his job after post-service, the couple has lived all over the place.

In January, they finally found what they hope is their forever home at Liberty View at Fitzsimmons, a 59-unit affordable housing community in Aurora.

The complex is built on a former Army base and designed specifically for veterans 62-years-old and older who earn between 30 and 60 percent of the area median income (AMI). That's around $72,000, according to the US Census Bureau.

“It’s quite reasonable for us. They worked out an agreement with us, so it was very fair. Very fair,” said Roger.

The VanDykes are paying $961 a month. The complex is located right by Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center, which is ideal for the couple since Roger has glaucoma.

There are still plenty of units available for lease, according to the Aurora Housing Authority.

“It’s a little bit of a niche product, but we want to get the word out to veterans that they can live here,” said Craig Maraschky, Aurora Housing Authority executive director.

The complex has a community room and outdoor area. There is also a social worker on site part-time to help veterans with any needs they might have.

The VanDykes say this kind of housing for veterans is so important.

“They need to help us,” said Sharon. “Food is sky high, and you know, until we found this, it was like, 'What are we gonna do?'”

“We're comfortable now. At ease,” said Roger.

If you're interested in applying for housing, click here.