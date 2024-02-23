All lanes of Colfax and Havana close Friday morning to investigate deadly Aurora hit-and-run crash

AURORA, Colo. — All lanes of traffic at the intersection of E Colfax Avenue and Havana Street in Aurora closed Friday morning for an investigation into a hit-and-run crash killing a pedestrian, the Aurora Police Department posted on the social media site X.

#APDTrafficAlert: All lanes of traffic at Colfax and Havana are closed due to a fatal hit and run crash involving a pedestrian. The vehicle was located nearby but the driver has not been identified.



APD's Traffic Unit is responding and will conduct the investigation. — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) February 23, 2024

The car involved was found nearby, but Aurora police said the driver has not been identified.

APD's Traffic Unit is investigating what happened.

Aurora police said they don't yet know when the intersection will reopen.

Many drivers are going through the business parking lots trying to get around the closure of Colfax and Havana. Side roads are a better option.



Also, expect delays for the 105 Havana bus and the 15 and 15L Colfax bus. pic.twitter.com/T5RIBXcjcA — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) February 23, 2024

"Many drivers are going through the business parking lots trying to get around the closure of Colfax and Havana. Side roads are a better option. Also, expect delays for the 105 Havana bus and the 15 and 15L Colfax bus," Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber said.

