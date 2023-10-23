Watch Now
NewsFront RangeAurora

Actions

All lanes of eastbound Colfax Ave. blocked at Interstate 225 Monday morning after seven-vehicle crash

5 people injured, 2 taken to the hospital with serious injuries
Both lanes of eastbound Colfax Ave. after Interstate 225 were blocked Monday morning after a car crash.
EB Colfax just after 225 Oct 23.jpeg
EB I-225 Colfax crash Oct. 23.jpeg
Posted at 6:49 AM, Oct 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-23 11:38:53-04

AURORA, Colo. — Seven vehicles were involved in a wreck just after 6 a.m. Monday on Colfax Ave. at Interstate 225, blocking all eastbound lanes.

Colfax was expected to remain closed for several more hours, as of 9:30 a.m. Monday, Aurora police tweeted.

Five people were injured, and two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Three others had minor injuries, according to an Aurora Police Department tweet.

Eastbound Colfax is expected to be closed for several hours, APD said.

Two lanes are open heading westbound on Colfax to I-225. 6th Ave. is a better option right now for morning commuters, Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber said.

Traffic investigators arrived on scene to perform a crash reconstruction, Aurora police said mid-morning Monday. And the department will provide more info as it becomes available.

All lanes of eastbound Colfax Ave. blocked at Interstate 225 Monday morning after car crash

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IMG_0608.jpg

Click here to see amazing photos and videos from our archives