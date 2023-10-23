All lanes of eastbound Colfax Ave. blocked at Interstate 225 Monday morning after seven-vehicle crash

AURORA, Colo. — Seven vehicles were involved in a wreck just after 6 a.m. Monday on Colfax Ave. at Interstate 225, blocking all eastbound lanes.

Colfax was expected to remain closed for several more hours, as of 9:30 a.m. Monday, Aurora police tweeted.

UPDATE: Eastbound Colfax remains closed at I-225. Traffic investigators are at the scene performing crash reconstruction. Colfax will remain closed for several more hours.



EB Colfax traffic is being diverted to SB I-225. Consider using 6th Avenue as an alternate east-west route.… — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) October 23, 2023

Five people were injured, and two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Three others had minor injuries, according to an Aurora Police Department tweet.

Eastbound Colfax is expected to be closed for several hours, APD said.

Two lanes are open heading westbound on Colfax to I-225. 6th Ave. is a better option right now for morning commuters, Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber said.

This wreck on EB Colfax after 225 will be investigated for some time. Plan on delays for many hours. 6th Ave or Alameda or 2nd ave are good alternates across 225. pic.twitter.com/lRL1qtvyv0 — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) October 23, 2023

Traffic investigators arrived on scene to perform a crash reconstruction, Aurora police said mid-morning Monday. And the department will provide more info as it becomes available.

