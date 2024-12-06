81-year-old woman with Dementia missing, last seen Thursday in Aurora, Arapahoe County sheriff says

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — An 81-year-old woman with Dementia is missing, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said Friday. Carol Hanna, 81, was last seen Thursday near her home in Aurora off Interstate 225 and Yale Avenue.

She was expected to arrive at a relative's home at 6 p.m. Thursday and never made it. She is believed to be driving a 2003 red Buick with a Colorado license plate 296-IIK.

Hanna has gray hair and brown eyes. She's 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

Missing and Endangered Adult

Carol Hanna is an 81-year-old white female. She was last seen during the day by neighbors on 12/6/2024 near her home in the 13700 block of E. Marina Dr. Aurora, CO. She is believed to be driving a 2003 Red Buick with Colorado Plate 296IIK. Ms. Hanna… pic.twitter.com/zDhKfXOZLo — Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) December 6, 2024

Anyone with information about Hanna's whereabouts is asked to call the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center at 303-795-4711.