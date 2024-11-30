2 hurt, one with life-threatening injuries in Aurora shooting

Watch Now
AURORA, Colo. – Two people were injured in a shooting, including one who suffered life-threatening injuries Friday.

Aurora police said officers located one gunshot victim in the 18400 block of Kepner Place at around 6:15 p.m. That person was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The other victim, reported to be in serious condition, was taken to a hospital after showing up at an urgent care clinic, APD said.

No arrests had been made as of Friday evening and the investigation was ongoing. This is a developing story and will be updated

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story reported a nearby crash scene was connected to the shooting, but that scene was unrelated.

