19-year-old driver accused of killing 12-year-old boy on scooter issued summons for careless driving

AURORA, Colo. — A 19-year-old driver accused of fatally striking a 12-year-old boy on a scooter was issued a summons on Friday.

The crash happened around 10:09 a.m. Saturday, along East Iliff Avenue near the Cherry Creek Spillway Crossing.

According to the Aurora Police Department, a 12-year-old boy on an electric scooter was in the marked crosswalk when a driver failed to stop for the crossing's red light and struck the child.

Aurora PD said witnesses provided first aid to the boy until first responders arrived. The boy was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Investigators determined that the boy activated the red signal light that stops traffic when the crash occurred.

The driver — identified as 19-year-old Christopher Ramirez-Rodriguez — stayed at the scene and has cooperated with the investigation, according to Aurora PD. Investigators do not suspect drugs or alcohol but believe distracted driving may have contributed to the crash.

Ramirez-Rodriguez was issued a summons Friday for careless driving resulting in death. The 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office will file formal charges.

Aurora 12-year-old boy on scooter dies after being struck by car in Aurora Robert Garrison

One day after the crash, Denver7 spoke with neighbors, who said they have been concerned about people speeding, running red lights, and engaging in overall reckless driving.

“It's just, it's just too bad. It's just absolutely crazy,” said Russell Anderson, who’s lived in the community for nearly 50 years.

Anderson told us he wanted to see more enforcement efforts.

“I've never seen any police on Iliff, just sitting and policing speeders. I've seen them on Yale and Peoria, but I haven't seen them on Iliff,” he said. “There's a perfect spot right there, going into Wheel Park, where they could park and catch people."

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.