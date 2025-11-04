19-year-old driver accused of DUI in Aurora crash that killed 20-year-old passenger

AURORA, Colo. — A 19-year-old who was allegedly under the influence crashed his vehicle while street racing this weekend, killing his 20-year-old passenger.

The crash happened around 12:45 a.m. Saturday just west of the intersection of East Alameda Parkway and South Chambers Road.

According to the Aurora Police Department, 19-year-old Edwin Rosales-Sandoval of Denver was racing another car down Alameda when he lost control of his BMW. The BMW left the roadway and slammed into a grocery store sign, causing the vehicle to roll.

Rosales-Sandoval and one of his passengers — a 17-year-old girl — were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The second passenger — a 20-year-old man — was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release the 20-year-old's identity at a later time.

— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) November 3, 2025

According to Aurora police, Rosales-Sandoval was driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. His license had also been revoked for a prior DUI, police said.

Rosales-Sandoval was arrested for vehicular homicide, reckless driving, driving under the influence and driving with a revoked license. He was booked into the Aurora Municipal Detention Center.

Aurora PD took to social media Monday to urge parents to talk to their teens about safe driving.

"Parents, talk to your teens. Teach them that a car isn’t a toy, it’s a two-ton weapon that can destroy lives in seconds," the department wrote. "A life was lost and two others were changed forever. This crash didn’t have to happen. It was 100% preventable."

The department said this is Aurora's first fatal DUI involving a driver under the age of 20 this year.

Since October 2024, there have been 1,130 crashes involving drivers 19 and younger, according to the department. Of those crashes, 34 involved driving under the influence and 122 involved speeding.