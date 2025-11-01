Suspected DUI street racer faces charges in fatal Aurora crash

AURORA Colo. — A 19-year-old suspected drunk driver crashed in Aurora early Saturday morning during an illegal street race, killing a passenger and injuring another, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The single-vehicle crash occurred around 12:47 a.m. at E. Alameda Parkway and S. Chambers Road.

Police say a BMW sedan was racing east on Alameda Parkway when the driver lost control near S. Chambers Road, crashed into a grocery store sign, and flipped.

The 19-year-old driver, Edwin Rosales-Sandoval of Denver, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, as was a 17-year-old passenger, who reportedly suffered minor injuries.

A third occupant, an adult male, died at the scene. Officials have not released his name, pending notification to his next of kin.

Police said Rosales-Sandoval drove while allegedly intoxicated and on a revoked license from a prior DUI.

Police say he now faces multiple charges, including vehicular homicide.