Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal

Actions

Suspected DUI street racer faces charges in fatal Aurora crash

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | November 1, 9am
aurora police generic.png
Posted

AURORA Colo. — A 19-year-old suspected drunk driver crashed in Aurora early Saturday morning during an illegal street race, killing a passenger and injuring another, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The single-vehicle crash occurred around 12:47 a.m. at E. Alameda Parkway and S. Chambers Road.

Police say a BMW sedan was racing east on Alameda Parkway when the driver lost control near S. Chambers Road, crashed into a grocery store sign, and flipped.

The 19-year-old driver, Edwin Rosales-Sandoval of Denver, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, as was a 17-year-old passenger, who reportedly suffered minor injuries.

A third occupant, an adult male, died at the scene. Officials have not released his name, pending notification to his next of kin.

Police said Rosales-Sandoval drove while allegedly intoxicated and on a revoked license from a prior DUI.

Police say he now faces multiple charges, including vehicular homicide.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.