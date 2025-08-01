17-year-old detained for suspected hit-and-run in Aurora Friday morning, sending one person to the hospital

AURORA, Colo. — A 17-year-old was detained by Aurora police for a suspected hit-and-run Friday morning, sending one person to the hospital.

The Aurora Police Department (APD) received reports around 6:30 a.m. Friday of a three-vehicle crash near S. Buckley Road and S. Pitkin Way.

Aurora police said the beginning stages of their investigation found all three vehicles were driving northbound on S. Buckley Road when the driver of a Hyundai rear-ended a white Subaru. The Hyundai driver ran away from the scene of the crash, Aurora police said.

The driver of the Subaru ran after the Hyundai driver a short distance to E. Arizona Drive and S. Buckley Road where the Subaru driver pinned the Hyundai driver to the ground until officers arrived on scene. No weapons were used, according to APD.

The Hyundai driver is 17 years old, according to APD. Charges are pending against the teenager, but Aurora police expect one to involve a hit-and-run. The Subaru driver was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries.

The third driver involved in the initial crash was in a Dodge Charger. Aurora police think the Subaru or Hyundai hit the Charger after the Subaru was rear ended. The driver of the Dodge Charger wasn't injured, and the car sustained minor damage.

The left northbound lane of S. Buckley Road was closed Friday morning for the police investigation into the wreck, causing some delays for commuters. Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber expected the disruption would be minimal though.