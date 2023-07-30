13-year-old reported missing from Aurora home on Saturday

AURORA, Colo. — A 13-year-old was reported missing from his home in Aurora Saturday.

Hizhonestie Hastie was last seen near the intersection of East 13th Cir. ad Potomac Street in Aurora wearing a blue hat, black T-shirt, blue-stained skinny jeans and white shoes, according to a missing person alert from the Aurora Police Department.

Hastie is about 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds.

In the past, the 13-year-old has frequently traveled through the Decatur-Federal RTD station in Denver and to a friend's house in Thornton.

If you know where Hastie is now or have any information that might help locate the teenager, call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).

#APDAlert: APD seeks info about 13-year-old Hizhonestie Hastie, who was reported missing yesterday from his home in the 13700 block of E. 13th Circle.



Hizhonestie is 5'02" and about 125 lbs. He was last seen wearing a blue hat, black t-shirt, blue stained skinny jeans and white… pic.twitter.com/U86QFSmJ24 — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) July 29, 2023