13-year-old reported missing from Aurora home on Saturday

AURORA, Colo. — A 13-year-old was reported missing from his home in Aurora Saturday.
Hizhonestie Hastie was last seen near the intersection of East 13th Cir. ad Potomac Street in Aurora wearing a blue hat, black T-shirt, blue-stained skinny jeans and white shoes, according to a missing person alert from the Aurora Police Department.
Hastie is about 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds.
In the past, the 13-year-old has frequently traveled through the Decatur-Federal RTD station in Denver and to a friend's house in Thornton.
If you know where Hastie is now or have any information that might help locate the teenager, call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).
