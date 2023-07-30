Watch Now
13-year-old reported missing from Aurora home on Saturday

Hizhonestie Hastie last seen near the intersection of East 13th Cir. and Potomac Street in Aurora
Posted at 8:49 PM, Jul 29, 2023
AURORA, Colo. — A 13-year-old was reported missing from his home in Aurora Saturday.

Hizhonestie Hastie was last seen near the intersection of East 13th Cir. ad Potomac Street in Aurora wearing a blue hat, black T-shirt, blue-stained skinny jeans and white shoes, according to a missing person alert from the Aurora Police Department.

Hastie is about 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds.

In the past, the 13-year-old has frequently traveled through the Decatur-Federal RTD station in Denver and to a friend's house in Thornton.

If you know where Hastie is now or have any information that might help locate the teenager, call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).

