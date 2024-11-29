Man shooting at Aurora police Thanksgiving night injured by officers

AURORA, Colo. — One person shooting at Aurora police Thanksgiving night was injured by officers, the department said Friday morning.

A half-dozen officers were put on leave Friday morning while the shooting is investigated, per department policy.

The Aurora police officers arrived at S Dawson Way around 9:25 p.m. Thursday after multiple people reported seeing and hearing someone firing a gun. The officers went around asking people in a nearby apartment complex about the calls and were told a man was firing shots in the parking lot.

Around 9:50 p.m. Thursday, officers found a man matching witnesses' description near S Sable Boulevard and E Kentucky Drive.

Aurora police said officers told the man to drop his gun, and instead he fired multiple shots at them. Six officers returned fire.

The suspect was seriously injured and taken to a nearby hospital, Aurora police said, but he is expected to survive. No officers were hurt.

Police haven't released his identity yet, but say charges are pending.

S Sable Boulevard remained closed Friday morning.