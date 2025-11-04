1,500 vehicles impounded during first year of Aurora's 'three strikes' rule

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department said it's seen success in the year since the city began its "three strikes" policy.

Last November, voters approved the rule, which requires police to tow and impound the vehicles of drivers who do not have auto insurance, valid vehicle registration, and a valid driver's license.

"Has it been successful? Absolutely," said Agent Matthew Longshore, public information officer for Aurora PD.

Denver7 Pictured: Aurora Police Agent Matthew Longshore talking with Denver7 anchor Shannon Ogden

Since the policy went into effect in November 2024, more than 1,500 vehicles have been impounded, according to Longshore.

The owner is given 30 days to provide valid documentation. If that doesn't happen, the vehicle is sold at auction, and the proceeds go to the City of Aurora's general fund.

"The big picture is getting people off the roadways who shouldn't be on the roadways to begin with," Longshore said. "I certainly don't want my family involved in an accident with someone that doesn't have a driver’s license, has no insurance and the vehicle isn't properly registered."

Aurora PD could not provide the number of vehicles that have made it to auction.

"Driving is a privilege," Longshore said. "People are required to have those three things, and we want to make sure for people in the City of Aurora, if you don’t have those three things, your car is going to be seized."