'They left him in the street like an animal': Arvada PD searching for driver who killed man in wheelchair

ARVADA, Colo. — The Arvada Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a driver who fatally struck a man in a wheelchair and then took off.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. Tuesday on Wadsworth Boulevard just north of 53rd Avenue.

According to police, a man in a wheelchair was traveling north on Wadsworth in the southbound lanes when he was struck head-on by a pickup truck. The driver of the truck did not stop after the crash, according to police.

A Good Samaritan stopped to help the man. The victim was taken to the hospital and later died.

“Thank God, this person did stop,” said Arvada Police Detective David Snelling.

License plate recognition cameras, also known as Flock cameras, captured the suspect vehicle's license plate information. Detectives located the truck within a few hours but have not yet identified the driver, according to Arvada police.

“We're doing a follow-up investigation to determine who was driving at the time and file appropriate charges," Snelling said.

Family members identified the victim as longtime Arvada resident James Aguilar.

“They left him in the street like an animal, and we deserve better than that,” James' son, Dominick Aguilar, told Denver7.

Dominick said he still hasn't processed the news.

“I didn't believe it at first, and I still don't believe it,” he said. “He was an amazing father. We shared a good love for wrestling. I would go over to his place down the street and watch wrestling with him every Monday."

Investigators and the Aguilar family are working to determine why James was out so late.

“We could not figure that out, why he was out. The last time we heard from him is when my grandpa had dinner with him,” Dominick said.

Dominick hopes his family's message will spur the responsible driver to come forward.

“I just want to tell that person that I forgive you 100%, but I just hope that you come forward for me and my family could get some justice," he said.

Anyone with information about the crash or the suspected driver is asked to call Arvada PD at 303-980-7300. The Aguilar family has started aGoFundMe online fundraiser to help with funeral costs.