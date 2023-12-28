Suspect in custody after Arvada police called for a shelter in place Wednesday night

ARVADA, Colo. — A suspect is now in custody after Arvada police called for residents near W. 52nd Pl. and Miller Street to shelter in place Wednesday night, Arvada police said.

Officers were attempting to contact a suspect of a felony when the person barricaded themself inside a home, according to an Arvada police post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Officers are attempting to contact a felony suspect barricaded in a residence near W 52nd Pl and Miller St. A Lookout Alert has been sent to residents in the area to shelter in place until further notice. Updates provided here as available. pic.twitter.com/bU3Eob5uye — Arvada Police (@ArvadaPolice) December 28, 2023

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on Miller Street just south of Ridge Road.

The Jefferson County Regional SWAT Team arrived at the home around 11 p.m. Wednesday to help deescalate the barricade situation, according to Arvada police.

The incident was then resolved after 1 a.m. Thursday, Arvada police said.

The shelter in place order was lifted. But officers were expected to stay in the area for a few hours afterward, Arvada police posted on X.

