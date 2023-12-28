Watch Now
NewsFront RangeArvada

Actions

Suspect in custody after Arvada police called for a shelter in place Wednesday night

A suspect is now in custody after Arvada police called for residents near W. 52nd Pl. and Miller Street to shelter in place Wednesday night, Arvada police said.
Arvada Police Department
Posted at 7:26 AM, Dec 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-28 09:41:42-05

ARVADA, Colo. — A suspect is now in custody after Arvada police called for residents near W. 52nd Pl. and Miller Street to shelter in place Wednesday night, Arvada police said.

Officers were attempting to contact a suspect of a felony when the person barricaded themself inside a home, according to an Arvada police post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on Miller Street just south of Ridge Road.

The Jefferson County Regional SWAT Team arrived at the home around 11 p.m. Wednesday to help deescalate the barricade situation, according to Arvada police.

The incident was then resolved after 1 a.m. Thursday, Arvada police said.

The shelter in place order was lifted. But officers were expected to stay in the area for a few hours afterward, Arvada police posted on X.

Suspect in custody after Arvada police called for a shelter in place Wednesday night

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IMG_0608.jpg

Click here to see amazing photos and videos from our archives