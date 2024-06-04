Smoke from Arvada fire drifts across I-70 limiting visibility between Wadsworth Blvd. and Kipling St. Tuesday

ARVADA, Colo. — Smoke from a building fire drifted across Interstate 70, limiting visibility between Wadsworth Boulevard and Kipling Street Tuesday morning.

Crews are on scene of a working structure fire near I-70 and Carr St making fire attack. pic.twitter.com/18YXJS3OB8 — Arvada Fire (@ArvadaFire) June 4, 2024

"It looks like a storage facility that is on fire with lots of smoke," Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber said.

The Arvada Fire Department was dispatched to the self storage facility next to Carr Street, west of Wadsworth, just after 6:15 a.m. Tuesday.

It looks like a storage facility that is on fire with lots of smoke that is drifting across and limiting visibility on I-70 btwn Wadsworth and Kipling. pic.twitter.com/Njb7VehXnw — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) June 4, 2024

The frontage road on the north side of I-70 closed due to the fire, according to Luber.

Fairmount Fire Protection District and West Metro Fire Protection District helped Arvada fire try and get the flames under control.

Smoke from Arvada fire drifts across I-70 limiting visibility for commuters