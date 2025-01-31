Jefferson County Regional SWAT Team serves search warrant in Arvada Friday morning

ARVADA, Colo. — The Jefferson County Regional SWAT Team served a search warrant Friday morning, the Arvada Police Department said in a post on social media.

Residents within a four-block radius of a home on W 64th Ave. and Gray Street were advised to stay inside until further notice. The shelter-in-place was canceled nearly two hours later. The public information officer for Arvada PD Chase Amos said it's a high-risk warrant.

Amos confirmed it was not immigration related.

The Arvada Police Department said law enforcement would still be present in the area as part of the investigation, but there is no public safety concern.