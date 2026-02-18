Jefferson County identifies rabies in skunk, marking first case of the disease in an animal in 2026

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A skunk has tested positive for rabies, according to Jefferson County Public Health (JCPH). It's the first confirmed case of rabies in an animal in all of Colorado so far this year.

“When the weather is warmer than usual, wildlife like skunks and bats can wander into neighborhoods more often, which can increase encounters between animals and people," JCPH Environmental Health Specialist and Zoonosis Lead Rachel Reichardt said. “Keeping your pets vaccinated and staying away from wild animals are the best ways to stay safe year-round.”

Rabies spreads through the saliva of infected animals and can affect people, pets and livestock. JCPH advised anyone who has had contact with a wild or stray animal to contact a doctor immediately.

It's a serious disease that can be deadly to humans and animals if not treated as soon as possible. For more information on rabies, click here or call 303-232-6301.

Anyone in the area looking to report concerns about a wild or stray animal can call Jefferson County Animal Control at 303-271-5050.