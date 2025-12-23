Echter's Nursery and Garden Center in Arvada gives away Christmas trees to the community Tuesday and Wednesday

ARVADA, Colo. — Echter's Nursery and Garden Center gave away Christmas trees Tuesday to Coloradans in need, in collaboration with Heinie's Market and Malara Gardens. This is the eighth year the Arvada business has hosted the giveaway.

Heinie's donated over 125 trees to support this year's giveaway, according to Echter's. That's grown from 2018 when Echter's gave away 60 trees at its first event.

"I've lost both of my grandparents, so being able to have a tree for the rest of my family to get around and celebrate with is meaningful," Sharise Jones said, getting a tree from Tuesday's event.

This year, the giveaway also included stands, ornaments, lights, decorations and toys.

On Wednesday, there will be another opportunity for anyone who could use a little extra help this holiday season, with a special visit from Santa Claus and the Arvada Fire Department.

Wednesday's event will last from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., as long as supplies last, at 5150 Garrison Street in Arvada. There's no prerequisites for anyone to participate.