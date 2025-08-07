CPW hosting community meeting Monday amid rising number of coyote attacks on pets reported in Arvada since May

ARVADA, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is hosting a community meeting Monday amid a rising number of coyote attacks on pets reported in Arvada since May.

Arvada police said they have received five reports of coyotes injuring or killing dogs.

"Living near the open spaces creates excellent access to trails and fantastic views. You also live closer to a wildlife habitat and need to exercise caution, especially if you have pets," Arvada police said.

CPW will host its educational session in partnership with Arvada police at the Whisper Creek station at 14360 W. 89th Drive on Aug. 11 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Anyone who lives in the area but can't make it to the presentation in person is asked to click here for more information on coyote and wildlife safety tips.

On its website, CPW advises pet owners to supervise dogs outside at dawn and dusk. Keep pets on a short leash and never let them interact or play with wildlife. Coyotes may perceive small dogs as prey and large dogs as a threat to a coyote's territory.

"Although rare, there are documented human attacks by coyotes. Most of these have been in association with coyotes being fed by people," CPW said on its website.