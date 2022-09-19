Child riding electric scooter who died following crash in Arvada identified by school officials

ARVADA, Colo. – A child who was killed following a crash with a vehicle as he rode an electric scooter in Arvada Saturday evening was identified by school officials on Monday.

Austin Lobato was riding an electric scooter when the collision with a car happened at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The crash happened on Candelas Parkway near the intersection with Indiana Street, according to police. The child was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead the next morning.

In a letter to families, teachers and staff, Three Creeks Elementary School Principal Megan Madsen wrote Lobato was a “beloved student and friend in our Three Creeks community” who had been at the school since Kindergarten.

“Austin was well liked by his classmates and our entire staff. This tragedy has shaken our Three Creeks community and we know that this loss is deeply impacting many students and families,” Madsen said.

The principal wrote that besides using the services of the school and district mental health teams, the school plans on holding supportive classroom meetings as well provide individual and small group grief support on Tuesday and in the days ahead.

Any family whose child may benefit from additional support can call 303-982-1140 and the school will arrange for a mental health team member to check in with them.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash stayed on scene and was not injured, police said.

The department is investigating to determine whether any charges will be filed.