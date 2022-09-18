Child on electric scooter killed in crash with vehicle in Arvada

ARVADA, Colo. — A child on an electric scooter was killed after a crash involving a vehicle in Arvada Saturday evening.

The crash happened around 7: 30 p.m. The department tweeted that a vehicle collided with an electric scooter in the 9300 block of Candelas Parkway.

A child was riding the scooter when the collision occurred. The child was transported to an area hospital where they were pronounced deceased the next morning.

The identity of the child has not been released.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash stayed on scene and was not injured, police said.

The department is investigating to determine if any charges will be filed.

