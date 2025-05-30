CBI issues Missing Indigenous Person Alert for 17-year-old girl last seen near Arvada Ridge Light Rail Station

ARVADA, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a 17-year-old girl last seen near the Arvada Ridge Light Rail Station.
McKayla Kemble, 17, was walking in the area of the RTD station at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.
She was wearing a green and blue shirt, green hoodie and blue jeans, according to the CBI.
Kemble has brown hair and hazel eyes. She stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Dispatch at 303-980-3489.
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.