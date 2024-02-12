Arvada police search for suspect in hit-and-run crash at railroad crossing Sunday

ARVADA, Colo. — Arvada police are searching for the person they believe may be behind a hit-and-run crash Sunday at a railroad crossing, the department posted on the social media site X.

The suspect was reported driving a white Dodge pick-up truck, according to Arvada police. That's the only description the agency had connected to the hit-and-run.

ROAD CLOSURE:

Closed, 72nd Ave from Kipling St. to Oak St.



A hit and run crash damaged the railroad crossing and has made it unsafe.



Alternatives, 80th Ave and 64th Ave.



Schools impacted for tomorrow, Lincoln Academy and Oberon Middle.



Repairs hopefully completed by… pic.twitter.com/3NGf5M4Z6T — Arvada Police (@ArvadaPolice) February 11, 2024

The crash damaged the railroad crossing and has made it unsafe for cars or trains to cross over it, Aurora police said.

72nd Ave. from Kipling Street to Oak Street were closed as a result. Lincoln Academy and Oberon Middle School were impacted by the closure.

Drivers can use 80th or 64th Aves. as alternatives, Arvada police recommended.

The agency hopes to have the damage repaired by Tuesday morning.

