Arvada police looking for man accused of exposing himself inside Target on Friday

ARVADA, Colo. — A man is accused of exposing himself to two women inside a Target on Friday, December 27, according to the Arvada Police Department.

Two women told police the man followed them around the store on 80th Ave. and Wadsworth Boulevard for 15 minutes touching himself inappropriately and then exposed himself before running from the store.

They described him as a 6 foot tall man with black hair and a medium build. He allegedly drove away in a gray or silver car.

Arvada Police Department

Anyone who recognizes the man in the above photo is asked to call Arvada police officer Timken at 720-898-6502 or email dtimken@arvada.org in reference to case number AR25022871.

The photo is a screenshot taken from a security video obtained by the Arvada Police Department and published on social media. You can watch the full video here.