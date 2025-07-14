Arvada police investigating as kayaker discovers body Sunday along Clear Creek

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. – A body was discovered by a kayaker on Sunday afternoon along the Clear Creek.

West Metro Fire Rescue said a swift water team responded to a call Sunday afternoon after the kayaker reported a body in the creek near the Clear Creek trail head off 48th Avenue.

The Arvada Police Department also responded and said on social media there were “no obvious signs of how the person died. The call came at approximately 3:30 p.m.”

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office assisted and no other information was available.

