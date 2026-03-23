ARVADA, Colo. — Police arrested two suspects in an alleged auto theft Monday morning, the Arvada Police Department said, and they're looking for a third suspect.

Officers received report of an auto theft at W. 60th Ave. and Yarrow Street, according to Arvada police public information officer David Snelling.

Three teen suspects reportedly swerved and hit a police car. Arvada police began to pursue them but ultimately called off the chase.

The suspects crashed at W. 67th Ave, Arvada police said, where two suspects were taken into Arvada police custody while officers look for a third.

Arvada police arrest two suspects, looking for a third in alleged auto theft

No one was injured, Arvada police said.

All of southbound Wadsworth Boulevard was closed at 68th Ave. for the police investigation near 67th. Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber recommended morning commuters use east-side neighborhood roads to get around the road closures.