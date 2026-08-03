West Metro firefighter injured in training exercise making ‘small, encouraging improvements’

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The West Metro Fire Rescue firefighter injured during a training exercise near Morrison last week is making “small, encouraging improvements,” even though he remains in serious condition, fire officials said Monday.

In an update posted to social media, officials with West Metro Fire Rescue said Jarrod Leonard, the firefighter and paramedic who was injured after falling 50 feet into rocky terrain during a training exercise on July 29 was now “in serious but stable condition as he continues treatment for a traumatic brain injury.”

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Fire officials added that while he is making small improvements, Leonard “still faces a long road to recovery.”

Leonard, who has been with West Metro Fire for more than 23 years, was rushed to the hospital after falling at around 11 a.m. Fire officials said he was teaching firefighters in the “specialized skills needed to perform rescues in some of the most challenging environments.”

High angle rescue is a specialized skill used in terrains with slopes of 60% or more — like cliffs or silos, according to officials with the fire department.

“We are incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support from our community and our first responder partners. Your messages and well wishes have meant so much to Jarrod, his family, and everyone at West Metro,” said a West Metro Fire Rescue spokesperson. “We will continue to share updates on Jarrod's recovery whenever.”