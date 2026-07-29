West Metro Fire firefighter in critical condition after fall during a training exercise

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A firefighter with West Metro Fire Rescue fell during a training exercise on Wednesday and is in critical condition, the department said.

A public information officer for West Metro Fire said the incident happened shortly after 11 a.m. near Rooney Road in Jefferson County.

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The firefighter fell and was injured during a technical rescue training exercise, the department said. They were transported to a local hospital and are in critical condition as of 12:50 p.m. Wednesday.

A scene is set up just west of the southern end of S. Rooney Road, where Bear Creek Avenue and Mount Vernon Avenue split in Morrison.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.