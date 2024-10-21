'I didn't get to say goodbye': Wife of cyclist killed near Evergreen grieving sudden loss

EVERGREEN, Colo. — Just after the sun set on Oct. 14, a driver and cyclist collided along Highway 103 near Evergreen.

The 66-year-old driver of the Subaru Outback was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured. The 50-year-old cyclist was wearing a helmet and died at the scene.

That cyclist was Kevin Carter — a father, brother, son and husband, who was an acclaimed triathlete, competitive hang glider and professional mountain biker.

Melanie Carter met Kevin in Florida, when he was teaching hang gliding lessons. Their second date was a tandem flight.

“We did click instantly," Melanie said. “He was everyone's friend.”

Jacob Curtis Kevin Carter was an accomplished triathlete, hang glider, and mountain biker, among other things.

The two were married in 2006, and share two girls together.

Kevin was from Maryland, but Melanie said Colorado was always in his heart. The family moved to Evergreen.

Oct. 14 started out as a typical Monday for the family. Kevin went for a bicycle ride after work, and was planning to attend a neighbor's housewarming later that evening.

"I knew when he was going to be home, so when he didn't come home, around that time, I checked his location and it hadn't moved. And the roads were red, like the traffic was red on the maps. So, that told me something was wrong, so I drove to where he was," Melanie recalled. "He was coming downhill and a car hit him head on. That's what we know.”

Jacob Curtis Melanie Carter says looking through pictures of Kevin is bittersweet — she loves discussing the memories, but hates knowing they'll never make more.

Colorado State Patrol is investigating the crash. A spokesperson said the driver was traveling west and Carter was heading east on Highway 103. The driver hit the front of Carter's bike.

The name of the driver has not been publicly released.

“The days have been some of the longest days I've ever had, and also some of the shortest," Melanie said about the past week. “There are definitely parts that don't seem real still, and I still feel like he's on like a trip and he's going to come back. But, every day that goes by, kind of, the reality sinks in more.”

Melanie is also an avid cyclist, and is familiar with the common criticisms drivers have when it comes to sharing the road.

“Some people comment, 'why don't cyclists stay on bike paths?' Or we should just stay on dirt trails. And you know, the reality is, Kevin was an athlete, and when you're an athlete and you're training, it's really hard to get those training rides in," Melanie said. “It's scary, because for me, I ride on the road to train, and now I know, I'm all my girls have. So, do I continue to do that?"

Almost a week after the crash, Melanie said she has countless questions and waiting for answers is incredibly difficult.

“It just seems like the justice system sides with the drivers more than they side with the cyclist, and I don't know what that means for the future of cycling," Melanie said. “His [Kevin's] statement was always, you know, 'You ride like the cars are out to get you.'"

Melanie said a way to honor Kevin would be to live life to the fullest — and pay attention while driving.

Jacob Curtis Kevin Carter was a father, husband, brother, and son.

Denver7 asked what Melanie would want to say to Kevin, if she could.

"I didn't get to say goodbye. I mean, we were, I was at the grocery store talking to him on the phone for two minutes about silly stuff," she said. “I'd want to tell him how much I loved him and how much he meant to everybody.”

The family has a GoFundMe established and the money raised goes toward supporting the Carters during this time. As of Sunday evening, more than $60,000 had been donated to the fundraiser.