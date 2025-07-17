Fire crews on scene at Evergreen business Thursday morning

EVERGREEN, Colo. – Fire crews are on the scene at an Evergreen business Thursday morning.

There is little information immediately available, but a spokesperson with Evergreen Fire Rescue told Denver7 crews discovered and put out a small fire.

The call came in at around 4:30 a.m. and the fire is under investigation.

A Denver7 photographer said there was no smoke or flames visible outside Wild Game Entertainment Experience which is off Hwy 74 and Bergen Pkwy.

This story will be updated once we learn more.