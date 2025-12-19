Evergreen seniors endure power outage with no heat, health concerns with a second shutoff looming

EVERGREEN, Colo. — Seniors at Green Ridge Meadows Apartments in Evergreen reached out to Denver7, worried about a second Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) by Xcel Energy.

Residents of the HUD-assisted property just spent more than 24 hours without power, heat or hot water. A generator only powered their community room, hallway lights and elevator.

The lights came back on around 5 p.m. Thursday, but now residents are preparing for a second preemptive power shutoff early Friday morning with high winds expected.

"Our food is rotting in our refrigerators, and people are stressed out," said resident Laurie Miller.

The situation has been particularly challenging for residents with medical needs.

Kathleen Mood, who relies on oxygen, has been charging her portable unit with extension cords in the hallways along with other residents.

"I didn't have any oxygen all last night," Mood said, becoming emotional while describing her experience.

Denver7 Seniors are using extension cords to charge their portable oxygen machines with the electricity in the building's hallways.

With Xcel Energy planning a second Public Safety Power Shutoff for Jefferson County starting at 5 a.m. Friday, these seniors know their time with the lights back on is limited.

That's why Miller reached out to Denver7 for help with their situation.

"I think that people need to know what's going on here," Miller said. "And that's why I got on the phone, because I thought, 'Well, I'm going to stand up'."

Denver7 Resident Laurie Miller reached out to Denver7 ahead of the second planned Public Safety Power Shutoff.

Denver7 reached out to Foothills Regional Housing, which manages the property, to find out if there are any plans in place to help these seniors ahead of the next shutoff. So far, we haven't heard back.

With only hours left before the power is set to shut off again, the Evergreen residents said there's only one thing they can do to get through this situation.

"We're all trying to pull together as a community," Miller said.