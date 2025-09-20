Evergreen High School releases first part of 'gradual' return-to-school plan following shooting

EVERGREEN, Colo. — Evergreen High School has released the first part of its "gradual" return-to-school plan, nine days after a shooting on campus rocked the community.

On Sept. 10, a student opened fire at the school, injuring two of his classmates before turning the gun on himself. The 16-year-old shooter sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound and died of his injuries that same day.

The two students who were shot are still hospitalized as of Friday. One of the victims was identified as 18-year-old Matthew Silverstone, while information on the second victim has not been released.

Classes were canceled in the wake of the shooting. A survey was sent to all students, parents and staff on Wednesday, asking them about how they would like to return to school. Those responses, which were due Friday morning, will then be used to craft a return-to-school plan.

Evergreen Evergreen HS shooting victim's family shares teen's story and recovery details Óscar Contreras

Evergreen High School Principal Dr. Skyler Artes announced the first part of the school's return in a letter to the community Friday. The letter included a schedule of events for students and parents, as well as information about the building's condition. A "detailed communication" will be sent out Sunday evening with additional information and updates.

As of Friday morning's deadline, the school has received responses from more than 1,300 people, including 85% of students, according to Artes. School officials are reaching out directly to those who have not yet submitted their feedback.

"Your voices are essential as we plan for return to learning together," the principal wrote. "Every decision we make is grounded in our community's priorities and guided by trauma-informed practices."

Artes said the results collected so far show the community is "mostly ready to return soon." She said respondents are eager for information about school safety measures, a "predictable daily routine," and how students will be supported. Those answers will be shared on Sunday, according to the principal.

Denver7 learned that the school will have a full-time school resource officer (SRO) “going forward.” There will also be a full-time Jeffco Public Schools safety and security officer, dedicated patrol coverage in the Evergreen area, and additional administrative support for the EHS administrative team.

Education Jeffco Public Schools, sheriff's office address SRO staffing in wake of shooting Claire Lavezzorio

Artes said the Jeffco Public Schools facilities team has "gone above and beyond" to restore and repair the school after an initial cleaning by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

"For the most part, our school looks just as it did at the start of the year," Artes wrote. "There are a few small changes, such as replaced floor tiles and new carpet."

Students and staff will begin the return to school next week.

According to Artes, Evergreen High School staff will return to the building on Monday, Sept. 22, to "prepare for the weeks ahead." Parents and caregivers, meanwhile, are invited to attend information sessions at Bergen Park Church. The first session is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 22, and the second is set for 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 23.

Artes said partners with the National Mass Violence Center will lead the two sessions, which are identical. Parents and caregivers will learn best practices when it comes to helping children who have experienced mass violence. Members of the Jeffco Public Schools Board of Education will also attend the sessions.

Parents and students are invited to attend an open house walk-through at Evergreen High School on Wednesday, Sept. 24. Families can stop by anytime between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. to "walk around and become reacquainted with the building at their own pace and direction," according to Artes. Mental health professionals will be on-site, and there is also an optional family healing activity planned.

Thursday, Sept. 25, and Friday, Sept. 26, are half-days, scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and focused on the gradual return of students and staff. Artes said students will be able to "choose from activity options that they feel most comfortable with." Lunch and buses will be provided.

Denver7

There will be a check-in process at the school for next week's activities, according to Artes. She said the goal of this gradual return is to "provide steady, compassionate spaces for healing and information."

Additional details about the return to school plan will be sent out on Sunday.