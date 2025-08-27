Evergreen Farmers Market emphasizes superior produce freshness over supermarkets as prices rise

EVERGREEN, Colo. — More Coloradans are looking for alternatives to traditional grocery stores, and it’s easier than ever to find farmers markets in the Denver metro area. Prices at farmers markets are often comparable to grocery stores, but vendors say that the freshness of the produce at farmers markets is far superior.

The Evergreen Farmers Market, which runs Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m outside of the Center for the Arts Evergreen, is one of the weekday venues that give small businesses opportunities beyond the typical weekend scene. Robin Singer-Starbuck, who started the market seven years ago, said about 90% of their vendors are local to Colorado, from honey and hot sauce makers to plated food vendors and produce growers.

Denver7's Ethan Carlson Palizzi Farm, based in Brighton, comes to Evergreen Farmers Market every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“It has everything to do with our economy,” Singer-Starbuck said. “It has everything to do with giving confidence and a boost to small business.”

Vendors at the market stressed freshness and variety as the main attractions. Danijel Dukic, market manager for Forte Farms in Palisade, said his stand offers many different varieties of fruit like pears and peaches and that the fruit is picked and brought to market within a day or two.

“[Grocery stores] pick them when they’re a little firmer. We pick them when they’re ripe,” Dukic said. “People know what they’re buying here, and they are getting it fresh off the farm right away.”

Jose Gutierrez, a grower with Palizzi Farm in Brighton, said his crew harvests vegetables the day before markets and brings a wide range of produce. They have zucchinis, cantaloupe, corn, okra, pickling cucumbers and black-eyed peas.

Denver7's Ethan Carlson Forte Farms in Palisade brings many varieties of fruits, not just peaches, to farmers markets across the Denver Metro

“When you cut the tomato, it’s a big difference – the taste and the color inside,” Gutierrez said. “These products are coming from the farm to the people. There’s no middleman. People know the difference when you buy fresh and when you buy from other places.”

Shoppers can expect prices close to conventional supermarkets, Singer-Starbuck said, though the selection and seasonality differs. Farmers markets won’t run during the winter, but the vendors bring varieties of fruits and vegetables that can’t be found in a grocery store.

Evergreen Farmers Market emphasizes superior produce freshness over supermarkets

For many customers, the price is secondary to the experience. Regulars return year after year, and start developing relationships with the vendors themselves.

“You’re outside, oftentimes in a beautiful setting with a wonderful selection of products, goods, and services,” Singer-Starbuck said. “It's a really pleasant experience. Hardly anybody doesn't enjoy a market.”

For a list of farmers markets in the Denver area, you can check out this schedule from Denver.org.